If you are looking for an Eagle Rock home north of Colorado Boulevard (aka Eagle Rock Bear Country), here are three properties that are currently available. 

2-bedroom 1930s Traditional: First time on market in over 40 years, this home features a fireplace, a stained glass bay windows in living room and kitchen, downstairs basement, long driveway, and large back garden. Now asking $849,000.

5-bedroom Spanish: Landmark estate with art deco style includes 5 bathrooms, mirrored ceiling in master suite, a library with fireplace, a basement with a wine cellar, a rooftop garden, and a backyard pool. Now asking $3,499,999.

1920s Triplex: 3-bedroom home with 3 bathrooms on expansive lot. Potential development opportunity. Walking distance to Eagle Rock restaurants and markets. Now asking $1,299,995.

Which listing would you like to call home?

