If you are looking for a home with great views to offer under $700,000, here are three properties that are currently available.
2-bedroom Hillside home: Custom remodeled home includes 2 bedrooms with built-in cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large windows and two decks offering views of nature and DTLA. Now asking $585,000.
4-bedroom Remodeled home: Hillside home includes renovations on roof, garage door, new vinyl flooring, windows, and AC and heating. Home offers views of mountains and grants kitchen access to deck. Now asking $849,900.
1-bedroom Spanish: Single family home includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 2 living rooms plus a detached studio with full bathroom. Located near shopping centers. Now asking $499,000.
