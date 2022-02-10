Want to live on the Eastside but want to be close to suburban amenities? Then check out El Sereno, which abuts South Pasadena and Alhambra.

If you want to stay in the neighborhood, there's sprawling Ascot Hills Park, the shops and restaurants on Huntington Drive and cultural events at Cal State LA.

Here are three El Sereno properties -- two single family homes and a duplex -- on the market for less than $700,000:

• 2-bedroom bungalow: Property located in a cul-de-sac features a gated front yard, 1 bathroom, 2 walk-in closets in main bedroom, and a mudroom in rear entrance. Now asking $549,000.

• 3-bedroom Mid Century: Home includes a new furnace, refinished stucco, freshly painted bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Property also has an attached two-car garage. Now asking $700,000.

• Duplex: Two units each with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a one-car garage. Property is located close to downtown and has a large backyard. Now asking $675,000.