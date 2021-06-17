If you are in the market for a home in Highland Park for under $800,000, here are three properties that are currently available:
• 1-bedroom condo includes one bathroom, an enclosed patio, and a pool shared by building. Located near Debs park and NELA. Now asking $420,000.
• 3-bedroom Traditional comes with one bathroom that has new ceramic tile baths, a private driveway, and a covered porch. Now asking $699,950.
• Remodeled 2-bedroom bungalow includes one bathroom with an added full master bedroom, and a detached car garage with shared driveway. Now asking $725,000.
