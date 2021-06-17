Now Asking Cover

If you are in the market for a home in Highland Park for under $800,000, here are three properties that are currently available:

Here are three current options: 

1-bedroom condo includes one bathroom, an enclosed patio, and a pool shared by building. Located near Debs park and NELA. Now asking $420,000.

3-bedroom Traditional comes with one bathroom that has new ceramic tile baths, a private driveway, and a covered porch. Now asking $699,950.

Remodeled 2-bedroom bungalow includes one bathroom with an added full master bedroom, and a detached car garage with shared driveway. Now asking $725,000.

Which is the best deal?

You voted:

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments