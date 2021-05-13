It's been a decade since "Verdugo Village" signs went up on the small commercial strip along Verdugo Road near York Boulevard. This pocket of Glassell Park west of the 2 Freeway is bounded by the City of Glendale and Forest Lawn Cemetery (so it's pretty quiet.)

Here are three Verdugo Village properties that are currently available.

3-bedroom hillside home: Spanish-style home in Glassell Park with 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, and a remodeled kitchen leading to deck. Bottom floor studio comes with its own kitchen, bathroom and private entrance. Now asking $899,000.

2-bedroom Tudor-style cottage: Property sits on large lot and comes with 2 bedrooms, a bonus room, 2 bathrooms, family room with fireplace, and a 2-car detached garage. Second floor master room comes with balcony overlooking the backyard. Now asking $1,200,000.

2-bedroom Traditional: Vintage 1938 home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an upgraded kitchen, and a terraced backyard with two levels. Now asking $938,000.