Glendale Boulevard is hopping, with the restaurant and retail heart of Atwater Village recovering from the pandemic and the Sunday's farmers' market drawing crowds. But if you want to live within a short stroll of this strip, be prepared to pay more than a $1 million. Here are three current options:
• Renovated four-bedroom, Craftsman bungalow painted a dark shade of gray. Now asking $1,559,000.
• 3-bedroom home with an unpermitted ADU in the back. Now asking $999,999.
• 3-bedroom California Craftsman with a large backyard. Now asking $1,246,000
