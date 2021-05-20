If you are looking for a home for under $700,000 near Cal State LA, here are three properties that are currently available.

2-bedroom El Sereno Condo: Unit sits in gated community and includes a two-car attached garage, 2 bathrooms, plus new improvements in kitchen and bathroom. Condo amenities include a playground and pool. Now asking $439,000.

City Terrace Duplex: Property includes an upper unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a single lower unit with bathroom, and a terraced backyard. Home was upgraded 2 years ago with new windows, flooring, restrooms, and kitchen. Now asking $599,000.

University Hills 2-bedroom: Traditional-style hillside home features 1 bathroom, a kitchen with appliances, a sunroom, finished basement, and a terraced backyard with patio offering views of DTLA and hills. Now asking $679,000.