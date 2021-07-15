Here are three condos that will put you within a short walk or hike from Griffith Park.
• 2-bedroom corner unit: First floor unit with newly installed in-unit washer/dryer, 2 bathrooms, and 2 parking spaces. Also included is an electronic keypad front door lock system and a private electric car charging plugin. Now asking $799,000.
• Los Feliz Towers 1-bedroom: Unit in mid-century modern apartments offers central heating and air conditioning, 1 parking space, and a den with views of downtown LA. Amenities include a heated pool, a gym with sauna, and 24 hour security. Now asking $649,000.
• Top-floor residence: 2-bedroom unit with 1.5 bathrooms and new upgrades that include kitchen appliances, baths, doors and windows. Unit also includes 2 separate patios from kitchen and living room, and 2 parking spaces next to each other. Now asking $749,500.
