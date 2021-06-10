Silver Lake is already pricey. But you can expect to pay a premium for properties located near Ivanhoe Elementary, one of L.A.'s most highly regarded public elementary schools. Here are three properties that are described as being in in the coveted Ivanhoe attendance area.
Here are three current options:
• 2-bedroom Mid-Century with exposed beamed ceilings. Now asking $1,535,000.
• 3-bedroom condo with 2-car garage. Now asking $1,059,000.
• Renovated 1940s home with 3 bedrooms and views. Now asking $2,395,000.
