Silver Lake is already pricey. But you can expect to pay a premium for properties located near Ivanhoe Elementary, one of L.A.'s most highly regarded public  elementary schools. Here are three properties that are described as being in in the coveted Ivanhoe attendance area.

Here are three current options: 

 2-bedroom Mid-Century with exposed beamed ceilings. Now asking $1,535,000.

3-bedroom condo with 2-car garage. Now asking $1,059,000.

 Renovated 1940s home with 3 bedrooms and views. Now asking $2,395,000.

Which is the best deal?

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

