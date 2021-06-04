Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Avoid Sundays: While Sundays are popular for open houses, you might think twice about listing your house on that day. Zillow said homes that hit the market on Sundays take longer to sell than those listed on other days -- 7 days longer, in fact, than on Thursday, the best day to list, says Zillow.

Greener Pastures: Nearly 19% of Redfin.com users who live in the Los Angeles area were searching for homes out of the area during April. That's up from 15.6% in April 2020. Their top destinations: San Diego and Las Vegas.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Silver Lake Traditional with hillside views that sold for $2,555,000 ($560,000 over asking); the lowest was a 3-bedroom home in East LA that went for $500,000 ($50,000 under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$34k slice on Montecito Heights Mediterranean; $40k reduction on Highland Park townhouse; $100k chop on Echo Park 2-bedroom

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Montecito Heights Mediterranean: $34,000 slice on 5-bedroom home with 4.5 bathrooms, a sauna, an upstairs laundry, three gas fireplaces a three car garage, and a backyard deck offering sunset views. Now $1,395,000.

Highland Park townhouse: $40,000 reduction on architectural modern home with 3-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 floors, an upstairs deck, a security system, and 2 car garage. Now $1,055,000.

Echo Park 2-bedroom: $100,000 chop on renovated home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new exterior paint, solar panels, privacy fence, chef's kitchen, and upstairs private patio. Backyard includes built-in BBQ, a jacuzzi, and a wood deck offering city views. Now $999,990.

Now Asking

3 homes in Atwater Village near Glendale Boulevard

Glendale Boulevard is hopping, with the restaurant and retail heart of Atwater Village recovering from the pandemic and the Sunday's farmers' market drawing crowds. But if you want to live within a short stroll of this strip, be prepared to pay more than a $1 million. Here are three current options:

• Renovated four-bedroom, Craftsman bungalow painted a dark shade of gray. Now asking $1,559,000.

• 3-bedroom home with an unpermitted ADU in the back. Now asking $999,999.

• 3-bedroom California Craftsman with a large backyard. Now asking $1,246,000.

