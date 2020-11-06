Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Nowhere to Hide: Investors and other buyers who purchase a home through an LLC will find it tougher to hide their identity under a new real estate disclosure law adopted by the LA City Council.

Downs are Up: Down payments -- like home prices -- have been rising this year. In Los Angeles, it takes nearly 15 months of median household income to make the 20% down payment on a typical home.

Accessibility: How to make your home more accessible for those with disabilities.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 6-bedroom Los Feliz Tudor that sold for $6,975,000 ($710k under asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom Boyle Heights home that went for the asking price of $475,000.

Real Estate Reductions

$20k slice on Glassell Park condo; $30k reduction on Highland Park 2-bedroom and $105k chop on Silver Lake Traditional

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park condo: $20,000 slice on top floor 2-bedroom condo with earthquake insurance, 2 parking spaces and balcony. Now asking $569,000.

Highland Park 2-bedroom: $30,000 reduction on remodeled single story home with front porch and backyard. Now asking $749,900.

Silver Lake Traditional: $105,000 chop on 2-bedroom gated home with private backyard and 2-car detached garage. Now asking $1,095,000.

Now Asking

$800,000 homes in Garvanza, Highland Park and Montecito Heights

If your house-buying budget is $800,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

Montecito Heights bungalow: Gated home with front porch, 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms in residential Lincoln Heights. Asking $800,000.

Garvanza cottage: 3-bedroom bungalow with updated kitchen, electrical, plumbing, floors and exterior paint in Garvanza hills. Asking $799,995.

Highland Park 2-bedroom: Fully remodeled 2-bedroom home with detached garage on large lot. Asking $799,900.

Sponsored Real Estate Listings

That's it for this week's issue

See you next Friday!

Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

