Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.
News & Notes
Nowhere to Hide: Investors and other buyers who purchase a home through an LLC will find it tougher to hide their identity under a new real estate disclosure law adopted by the LA City Council.
Downs are Up: Down payments -- like home prices -- have been rising this year. In Los Angeles, it takes nearly 15 months of median household income to make the 20% down payment on a typical home.
Accessibility: How to make your home more accessible for those with disabilities.
Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 6-bedroom Los Feliz Tudor that sold for $6,975,000 ($710k under asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom Boyle Heights home that went for the asking price of $475,000.
Real Estate Reductions
$20k slice on Glassell Park condo; $30k reduction on Highland Park 2-bedroom and $105k chop on Silver Lake Traditional
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Glassell Park condo: $20,000 slice on top floor 2-bedroom condo with earthquake insurance, 2 parking spaces and balcony. Now asking $569,000.
Highland Park 2-bedroom: $30,000 reduction on remodeled single story home with front porch and backyard. Now asking $749,900.
Silver Lake Traditional: $105,000 chop on 2-bedroom gated home with private backyard and 2-car detached garage. Now asking $1,095,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
Now Asking
$800,000 homes in Garvanza, Highland Park and Montecito Heights
If your house-buying budget is $800,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:
Montecito Heights bungalow: Gated home with front porch, 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms in residential Lincoln Heights. Asking $800,000.
Garvanza cottage: 3-bedroom bungalow with updated kitchen, electrical, plumbing, floors and exterior paint in Garvanza hills. Asking $799,995.
Which home is the best deal?
Sponsored Real Estate Listings
$599,000 in Virgil Village!
Multilevel Mt Washington Home
All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Highland Park and Glassell Park
That's it for this week's issue
See you next Friday!
Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Contact us to feature your home in Eastside House Hunter
Contact us to join the Eastside Guide of home repair and renovation experts
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.