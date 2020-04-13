Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: Producer Jeff Bhasker has purchased a $3.1 million Los Feliz Mid Century. A developer is planning to build a 40-unit Temple Street apartment complex. And a new small-lot project has been proposed for Eagle Rock. Read on for details!

Chinatown

Two residential developments are now under construction next to each other, bringing 70 new apartments onto the market, Urbanize reported. The six-story building at 708 N. Depot Street is to have 33 apartments over two levels of underground parking. The other building, at 849 Bunker Hill Avenue, is to be five stories with 37 apartments, also over a two-level underground garage.

Eagle Rock

A developer is asking to divide a parcel at 5271 W. Eagle Dale Ave. into five lots, for the purpose of small-lot subdivision.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Echo Park

A new five-story, 40-unit apartment building is being proposed for 2017 W Temple St., according to documents submitted to the city. Plans for the 28,140-square-foot complex include a 1,950 square-foot roof deck and a 600 square-foot fitness center. Four of the units would be set aside for families with extremely low incomes.

Los Feliz

"Uptown Funk" producer Jeff Bhasker has bought a Mid Century modern for $3.1 million — $905,000 more than the asking price, or 41% over, Variety reports. The 2,100-square-foot 3-bedroom/2-bathroom sits on .3 of an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac. Variety also notes that Bhasker already owns a $2.5 million property somewhere else in the area, and recently sold a traditional-style house in the neighborhood for about $3.4 million.

Ten small-lot homes are being planned for 3223 W. Rowena, according to city documents. The developer is also asking for an increase in height to allow railings and a sloped roof deck, for a total height of 36 feet instead of the permitted 30 feet.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez