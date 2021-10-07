Now Asking Cover

When it comes to Victorian homes on the Eastside, Angelino Heights receives most of the attention for its restored mansions and more modest homes. But Lincoln Heights also has a large number of Victorians in different states of restoration as well as disrepair.

Here are three properties currently on the market:

Victorian Transitional Bungalow: The 1902 bungalow shares the lot with a separate building constructed in the 1980s. Now asking: $1,431,000

1893 Victorian: The five-bedroom home features a wrap around porch, original features and a separate basement unit. Now Asking: $1,499,999

Victorian Fourplex: The 4-unit building on a corner lot was constructed 1890. Now Asking: $950,00

Which Victorian is the best deal?

You voted:

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments