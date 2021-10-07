When it comes to Victorian homes on the Eastside, Angelino Heights receives most of the attention for its restored mansions and more modest homes. But Lincoln Heights also has a large number of Victorians in different states of restoration as well as disrepair.
Here are three properties currently on the market:
Victorian Transitional Bungalow: The 1902 bungalow shares the lot with a separate building constructed in the 1980s. Now asking: $1,431,000
1893 Victorian: The five-bedroom home features a wrap around porch, original features and a separate basement unit. Now Asking: $1,499,999
Victorian Fourplex: The 4-unit building on a corner lot was constructed 1890. Now Asking: $950,00
