If you are looking for a home in Virgil Village under $1,000,000, here are three properties that are currently available.
2-bedroom starter home: Solar powered home with converted garage, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Now asking $580,000.
4-bedroom Traditional: Situated near Metro Red line, this home includes 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, with the potential to build 2 levels up. Now asking $875,000.
3-bedroom fixer upper: Contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and large backyard offering views of Hollywood sign. Now asking $995,000.
