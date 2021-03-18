If you are looking for a home near the open spaces and hiking trails of Debs Park, here are three properties that are currently available.
Hermon Duplex: A pair of 1917, 1-bedroom bungalows in need of TLC. Now asking $799,000.
Monterey Hills Traditional: 3-bedroom home with family room, loft space and backyard spa. Now asking $1,224,999.
Montecito Heights Mediterranean: 5-bedroom view home with three fireplaces. Now asking $1,429,000.
