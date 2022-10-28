Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Rental aid for Council District 13
Rental aid is now available for lower-income renters and small landlords in City Council District 13, which stretches from Hollywood to Echo Park. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 4. The program pays $5,000 in rental aid for eligible households. Find the details here.
Echo Park
Residents are appealing the approval of a five-story residential building on Sunset Boulevard near Portia Street. The City approved an increase in height and density for the 104-unit project. But a group called SAFER, whose members live and work in the area, objects to the City's decision to skip a review under the California Environmental Quality Act. "We contest that view and believe that CEQA review should be required because the project will have significant environmental impacts, including noise and air quality impacts," said attorney Adam Frankel.
Plans for a skilled nursing facility at Barlow Hospital by Elysian Park have cleared at least one hurdle. An environmental study says the planned expansion would not significantly impact the environment. The 150-bed facility will allow patients to stay on the Barlow campus for continued care after recovering enough to be taken off respirators.
Los Feliz
Michael Wunderman -- scion of a luxury watchmaking family and currently president of a Beverley Hills-based real estate company -- is asking $9.95 million for a six-bedroom home, says Dirt. Wunderman bought the 1927 Spanish Mediterranean Revival four years ago for $6 million even. The 5,387-square-foot home on Los Feliz Boulevard sits on .8 of an acre, which includes a pool and a private tennis court.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $20,000 off an Echo Park one-bedroom; a $75,000 cut on a Montecito Heights fixer and a $100,000 chop on a Highland Park fourplex.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
• Spanish Compound in Highland Park
• Fantastic Vibes & Lovely Views From City Terrace
Good luck house hunting!
