If you are in the market for a home for around $750,000, here are three properties that are currently available:
• Cypress Park: Craftsman home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and a backyard with a long driveway. Property is gated and has new dual panel windows, a new roof and new solar panels. Now asking $750,000.
• El Sereno: Mid-century, modern home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an enclosed rear patio and professional landscaping. Kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled. Now asking $749,000.
• Silver Lake: Top floor residence features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, high ceilings, and 2 separate patios in kitchen and living room. Upgrades include kitchen with new appliances, baths, flooring, doors, and windows. Now asking $749,500.
