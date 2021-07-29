Now Asking Cover

If you are in the market for a home for around $750,000, here are three properties that are currently available:

• Cypress Park: Craftsman home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and a backyard with a long driveway. Property is gated and has new dual panel windows, a new roof and new solar panels. Now asking $750,000.

• El Sereno: Mid-century, modern home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an enclosed rear patio and professional landscaping. Kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled. Now asking $749,000.

• Silver Lake: Top floor residence features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, high ceilings, and 2 separate patios in kitchen and living room. Upgrades include kitchen with new appliances, baths, flooring, doors, and windows. Now asking $749,500.

Which home is the best deal?

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

