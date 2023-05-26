Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Eagle Rock
A 104-year-old service station is to become a city historic monument. The City Council unanimously approved the nomination for the shuttered Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station. Only 14 feet square, it is squeezed between two buildings in the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard.
Doors and windows have been removed, and the pumps have been long gone. But preservationists say the structure, originally located Downtown before it was moved to Eagle Rock, may be one of the city's oldest remaining service stations. More details in our story from last September.
Highland Park
Jarvis Johnson, a YouTube star with nearly 2 million subscribers, has bought a brand new house here for just under $2.2 million, Dirt reported. The four-bedroom at the north end of the neighborhood features two large balconies and a garage roof deck, according to the sales listing. Johnson, whose videos have had more than 226 million views, is known for his light commentary on other creators and internet stars.
Los Feliz
Joey Soloway, the creator of the Amazon series "Transparent," has listed a four-bedroom Mediterranean Revival on the edge of Griffith Park for just under $4 million, Dirt reported. Designed almost 100 years ago by acclaimed architects Sumner Spaulding and Walter I. Webber, the 3,391-square-foot mansion was remodeled by Barbara Bestor in 2020. Soloway bought the house in 2016 for $2,350,000, according to the real estate listing.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Modern Oasis in Frogtown
- Silver Lake midcentury with pool
- Inizio: New Homes in Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
