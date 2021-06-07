Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Atwater Village

Three residences along the 4200 and 4100 block of East Williment Avenue would be demolished and replaced with eight small-lot homes, under plans filed with the city. The addresses for the project are 4200 and 4174 East Williment Ave. The applicant is listed as Casey Markovic with Ralph Berger GmbH.

Echo Park

A gap along East Edgeware Road in Angelino Heights is to be filled by a new two-story, 2,260-square-foot single-family home, according to plans filed with the city. The parcel measures 11,874 square feet. The applicant is listed as the William Heffernan and Planeria Trust.

Elysian Heights

"Casa Nova" - a bright blue home with a sawtooth-shaped roof - gets a visit from The Architect's Newspaper. "Everything about the single-story home, from its azure hue to its sawtooth profile, seems calculated to surprise and bemuse," said the reviewer, Shane Reiner-Roth.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Los Feliz

Liz Feldman, whose producer credits include “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “One Big Happy,” and “Dead to Me,” has listed her 1940s bungalow for $1.43 million, Dirt reported. Feldman bought the modest 3-bedroom traditional on Tracy Street in 2011 for $790,000.

Zac Efron has sold his hillside home on Live Oak Drive for $5.3 million, Dirt reported. The 5,644-square-foot compound sits on nearly an acre, and features a 4-bedroom/4.5-bathroom main house, plus 1-bed/1-bath guesthouse. Efron apparently plans to live in Australia long-term.

The director of "500 Days of Summer" has listed his 4-bedroom/4-bathroom Moorish Revival Villa for just under $5 million, Dirt reported. Marc Webb bought the Mountain Oak Drive home in 2014 for just under $2.8 million and brought in designer Vanessa Alexander to oversee a renovation.

Silver Lake

Tia, a new women's healthcare clinic, has opened an office on 3921 Sunset Blvd., and Wallpaper reported on its interior design. Noting that the start-up offers a fully rounded program for health - including primary care, mental health and holistic wellness, as well as gynecological exams - Wallpaper said its office arrangement "reflects its integrated approach to health in its interiors, which are informed by biophilic design principles."

On The Market Sponsored Listings





Mt Washington Beauty w/Views & Pool

Training Day Compound in Echo ParkEagle Rock Spanish Bungalow

Atwater Village: Tastefully Reimagined Craftsman with ADU

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Huntington Park