Boyle Heights

The end could be just a couple of weeks away for the giant Sears store on Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street, The Eastsider reported. Workers say the store - which has held location for more than 80 years - is set to close sometime in the spring, possibly in April. The store is now holding a large inventory sale. But a closing date for the business cannot be confirmed by the company that owns Sears - Transformco. This is one of 10 Sears stores that were offered up for lease in August. There has been no news of a lease, and a representative from JLL - a real estate services firm working for Transformco - did not indicate a renter had been found.

Echo Park

A large, new skilled-nursing facility may be headed for the grounds of Barlow Respiratory Hospital next to Elysian Park, The Eastsider reported. Barlow plans to apply for entitlements for a 150-bed facility, to be constructed on a parking lot on the south end of the hospital’s Stadium Way campus. With the new facility, patients could stay at Barlow, and be monitored by some of the same people as before. This is part of Barlow's ongoing expansion and renovation efforts.

The home where artist Stephan von Huene once pioneered the use of sound in art has been approved as a city historic landmark, The Eastsider said. The City Council has unanimously okayed monument status for the Pleasance House in the 1300 block of Sutherland Street. The 107-year-old house was approved in part because Von Huene lived there when he first started working with sound and technology as part of his artwork. In addition, the building itself was found to be “an excellent and intact example of the Airplane Bungalow variation of the Craftsman architectural style,” according to a report from the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission.

Silver Lake

An auto body shop along the 3200 block of Sunset is to be replaced by a seven-story mixed use building, under plans filed with the city on Friday. The application from developer Mike Mayer of Sunset Twins-HH proposes to demolish the parking lot and the one-story, 70-year-old, 2,000-square-foot building at 3209-3227 W. Sunset Blvd - currently used by used by the Sunset Body Works - and replace them with 82 residential units and approximately 8,000 square feet of commercial space. Eight of the living units would be set aside as affordable. The site covers about half an acre, and was last sold on June 20, 2019, for about $9 million.

Zack de la Rocha from Rage Against the Machine has listed his 3-bedroom/2-bathroom bungalow on Redcliffe Street for $1.65 million, Dirt reported. The property includes a 1,500-square-foot main house and a detached 236-square-foot studio. Dirt noted that the rock-and-roll frontman is believed to be worth more than $25 million, yet bought this property in 2014 for about $1.3 million.

A request has been filed to split a vacant parcel at 1120-1122 N. Coronado St. into two condominium subdivisions. The applicant is Nissan Franco. The land last changed owners on Dec. 19, 2019, for $96,000.

