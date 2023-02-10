Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
The actor Zach Woods - from "The Office," “Silicon Valley,” “Veep,” “Avenue 5” - has won a bidding war for a 1920s bungalow, Dirt reported. The two-bedroom/one-bathroom on a small lot went for $1.3 million -- $270,000 more than the asking price.
A strip of storefronts along Sunset has been listed for sale even while the owner plans to build a five-story apartment house on the site. CBRE Real Estate broker is looking for a buyer for 1485-1489 Sunset (the former A Grocery Warehouse) near Portia with no mention of further development. But plans are still moving ahead to demolish and replace the existing structures with 104 residential units and 8,000 square feet of commercial and restaurant space. An appeal filed against the project will be reviewed during a public hearing scheduled for March 9, according to a planning department spokesperson. Officials with CBRE and the owner did not respond to requests for comment.
Highland Park
Documents have been filed to subdivide one lot into five at 316 N San Pascual Ave. Plans call for demolishing a single-family home at that site, and replacing it with five small-lot homes.
Rampart
A mixed-use building with 100 apartments is proposed for the corner Beverly Boulevard and Hoover Street, a site that currently includes six residential units and a black-box theater. The Florence Apartment Corporation is applying to build the seven-story project under the Transit Oriented Community program. Ten of the units would be set aside for extremely-low-income households. In exchange, developers are asking for incentives that include an increase in density, and a decrease in required parking. The project would also include 87,105 square feet of commercial space in the lower floors.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
