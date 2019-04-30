Prices on more than five dozen condos, apartments and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.
Lincoln Heights $54,950 cut on a remodeled 3-bedroom/2-bathroom. $635,000.
Hermon:$20,000 off a 2-bedroom starter home on a 7,187-square-foot lot. $679,000.
Silver Lake:$76,000 reduction on a 3-bed/3-bath contemporary. $1,599,000.
