2019 Scenes of the Eastside

  • By Jesus Sanchez
  • 0
  • 2 min to read

The Eastsider has been fortunate that many of its readers have been generous in sharing neighborhood photos, ranging from stunning sunset scenes to oh-so-cute animal shots and amusing urban sights. The following is a small sample. 

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

September morning

Looks like the start of another beautiful day in Highland Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing the photo.  Submit your photos here.

Photo by Katrina Alexy
Stretch limo by the lake

It's never easy finding parking near Echo Park Lake. But imagine looking for a space big enough for this stretch limo. Thanks to Martin Cox for capturing the moment. Share your neighborhood photos by replying to this email or submitting them here.

 Photo by Martin Cox
Red storm clouds over Silver Lake

Red storm clouds over Silver Lake.

 Photo by Dan Gershon
Take a seat at Echo Park and Ewing

There's no bench to sit on or shelter to provide shade while waiting for DASH bus at the corner of Echo Park Avenue and Ewing Street in Echo Park. But a row mismatched chairs and big bougainvillea create a more comfortable spot to wait for that bus. Thanks to Christine Peters for the photo.

 Photo by Christine Peters
Sunrise over Echo Park Lake

Rafael Cassata and Richard Gagliano answered our call to share your photos of the views outside your windows, front doors, porches, etc. Thanks to Rafael and Richard for this photo of sunrise over Echo Park Lake as seen from their window. It's certainly an inspirational start to the day. 

 Photo courtesy Rafa Cassata and Richard Gagliano
Hanging around Echo Park

If you've been running into more spider webs than usual, you're not alone. Many spiders get busy this time of the year, especially big ones like orb weavers. Thanks to Jaymee Christopherson for her spider shot taken this weekend in Echo Park.

 Photo by Jaymee Christopherson
Winter Wonderland View

This shot from Martha Benedict of Montecito Heights captures a view of the Southwest Museum in the foreground with the snowy mountains in the distance. 

 Martha Benedict
Serene Silver Lake

Thanks to Veronica Hunt of Silver Lake for her photo of palm trees and a sliver of the moon set across a twilight sky.

 Photo by Veronica Hunt
Smoke from El Sereno fire

Smoke from the El Sereno fire as seen from Huntington Drive near Soto Street.

 Photo by Josef Bray-Ali
Twilight View

Saturday's sultry weather ended with brilliant skies. Thanks to Martha Benedict for capturing the view from Montecito Heights. 

You can share your Eastside scenes by submitting them here

 Martha Benedict
Family portrait ready for recycling

You never know what you will find on the sidewalks of Echo Park on trash day. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.

Photo by Martin Cox
Faux parking signs are back -- with a "Go Dodgers" theme!

Remember those official looking "Please Maximize Parking Spaces" signs that popped up earlier this year in Angelino Heights? Well, there's now a new version on West Kensington Road that not only asks drivers to park their cars close together but also roots for the Dodgers. Thanks to Dean Decent for the photo.

 Dean Decent
Woman with ballons

A woman arranges a balloon bouquet on a Sunday Saturday at the Silver Lake Meadow

 Photo by Dan Gershon
Highland Park roses in bloom

A rose garden brightens up a Highland Park Craftsman. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

 Katrina Alexy
A fine day to walk across the south dam of the Silver Lake Reservoir

The new walkway across the southern edge of the Silver Lake Reservoir provides great views of the neighborhood. Thanks to Gina Acuña for sharing the photo. You can share your photos, too.

 Gina Acuña
Echo Park Lake Lilies in Bloom

Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for sharing her photo of a Claude Monet-like composition of water lilies floating on Echo Park Lake. The lillies are often confused with the larger lotus plants that begin to bloom once the water heats up. Even the organizers of Echo Park Lotus Festival once confused the two aquatic plants.

 Sandy Driscoll
Striking a pose at Echo Park Lake

Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for her photo of this well-balanced visitor to Echo Park Lake.

 Sandy Driscoll
In a family way

The goslings at Echo Park Lake are growing up fast but not ready to go out on their own. Thanks to Judy Oroshnik for sharing her photo. You can also share photos with your fellow readers by going here

 Judy Oroshnik
Silver Lake Meadow in bloom

Take a walk through the Silver Lake Meadow and enjoy the blooms and lush springtime landscape. Thanks to Gina Acuña for sharing her photo. You can, too.

Gina Acuña Photography
Signs of Echo Park

Thanks to Martin Cox for sharing his shot of the green-tinged sign of the Los Burritos stand on Echo Park Avenue.

 Martin Cox
Crested Duck at Echo Park Lake

Crested Duck at Echo Park Lake.

 Judy Oroshnik
Evening Walk in Angeleno Heights

Thanks to Martin Cox for sharing his photo taken as dusk fell in Angeleno Heights.

Photo by Martin Cox
Visions in Motion being assembled in Elysian Park

"Visions in Motion," a giant artwork, was spread across a lawn at Elysian Park a few weeks before it was to be shipped to Berlin for display.

 Photo by Merrick Morton
Misty morning and a stunning afternoon

Photo by Dan Gershon
Sunset view from Sargent Place

Last week we asked what's the view like from your window? In response, Noel Rogers sent in this shot of the neighborhood slipping into darkness at sunset. Thanks, Noel! Please feel free to share your Echo Park photos.

 Photo by Noel Rogers
Load comments