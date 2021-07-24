All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock and El Sereno

4834 Ray Ct | Eagle Rock
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,489,000 | More
This updated Ranch-style home is a dreamy find in Eagle Rock offering abundant outdoor space, far-reaching views and a wonderful sense of privacy. Design notes circa 1947 create a sun-splashed open layout featuring beautiful wood flooring and sliding glass doors for easy outdoor flow.
The stylish kitchen is finished with custom tile work, marble countertops, pendant lighting and pro-style appliances by Viking. Three bedrooms include the generous Primary suite with an oversized walk-in closet finished in Cedarwood, and there’s plenty of space for your home office and guests.
In the bountiful yard enjoy a private oasis with a dining patio, outdoor fireplace, tranquil sitting areas and a terraced garden planted with drought-tolerant landscaping. This home has central air conditioning, covered parking, a laundry room and solar that is owned. Tucked away from the city you have dining, markets and services nearby including Rock Coffee House, Casa Bianca, Cindy’s Diner, Trader Joe’s and more.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, July 24th and 25th from 2-4P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2471 Lombardy Blvd | El Sereno
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $789,000 | More
In happening El Sereno this charming home with bonus space can be the urban retreat of your dreams. Sequestered behind towering cypress trees that provide an idyllic sense of sanctuary, the home presents an airy open layout with gleaming marble flooring, a bright open kitchen and seamless outdoor flow.
Three bedrooms include an upstairs loft that can be your den or media room; as a bonus enjoy a handy detached space to use as an office, studio or guest quarters, complete with a bathroom. Serene and private, the covered dining patio and sunny yard create an oasis to relax and entertain amidst mature fruit trees bearing citrus, mango and avocado. This home has central air conditioning, a gated driveway and abundant off-street parking.
Around the corner LA’s most buzz-worthy neighborhood continues to blossom with existing and emerging options for coffee and dining at Holy Grounds, Dough Box Pizza, Su Merced and more. Highland Park, South Pasadena and DTLA are just minutes away.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, July 24th and 25th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, July 27th from 11A-2P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.