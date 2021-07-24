You have permission to edit this article.
Highland Park Remodel Offers the Best of NELA Living

Charming bungalow includes a bonus studio and a large backyard

001.jpg

5720 Buchanan St | Highland Park

3 Beds | 2 Baths |1050 SQFT | Offered at $998,000 | More

Move into one of Northeast LA’s hottest neighborhoods with this 3 bedroom 2 bath home that offers an open floor plan, a large back yard and a bonus studio on a large lot with back alley access.

Fully remodeled in 2015, this charming bungalow is ideal for the indoor/outdoor LA living everyone is looking for. Working from home is less complicated with the spacious bonus studio in the back yard.

Buyer should look into the possibility to add an ADU or a 2nd unit as the property is zoned LARD2. Close to all that popular Highland Park has to offer.

Offer Deadline Friday July 30, 5pm.

Open House:

Sat & Sun July 24 & 25, 3-5pm

Tues July 27, 11-2pm

Presented By

Ryan Sarkissian, Agent

005.jpg
008.jpg
012.jpg
014.jpg
016.jpg
020.jpg
025.jpg
029.jpg

