New Listings in Silver Lake and Lincoln Heights

2600 Kent St | Silver Lake
$1,795,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Stunningly redesigned Silver Lake abode! Remodeled from top to bottom by the EHD Group, this remarkable home is a marriage of sustainable building with high-tech innovation.
The primary entertaining spaces are bright, open and awash in light, with new windows situated to reveal views of the Hollywood sign & Santa Monica Mountains Utilizing a soft and organic color palette throughout, the home was thoughtfully designed with special consideration toward functionality, including an integrated smart home system with Control4, Alexa, Ring & Nest.
The main floor features multiple gathering spaces with seamless indoor/outdoor flow, a large kitchen, powder bath, two bedrooms, a full bath & den. The primary bedroom suite comprises the upper floor, with room enough for a king bed, sitting area & walk-in closet. Fenced & fully gated, the outdoor spaces are ideal for gathering with friends, plus off-street parking for two! A few easy blocks away from shops & dining in one of LA’s hottest neighborhoods!
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Contact alyssa@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
2253 Griffin Ave | Lincoln Heights
$799,000 | 2 Beds | 1.5 Baths | More
A rare opportunity is found in this historical 1895 Victorian located in vibrant and dynamic Lincoln Heights.
Meticulously preserved and lovingly maintained with original details including original door hardware and windows that have been fully restored and function with ease. Streams of natural light dance off the original tight grain Douglas Fir floor boards and climbs to the top of the high pitched ceilings.
This home offers 2 bedrooms/1.5 baths and a large attic. Upgrades include a 200 amp electric panel, new insulation, new copper plumbing and years of sourcing the perfect fixtures to complete a bathroom remodel to its former glory. A two hundred year old pecan tree and mature palm trees are found on the 8000+ sq foot lot that is R3 zoned in this desired HPOZ neighborhood.
Located near DTLA and some of the best NELA offerings, enjoy local gems such as The Airliner, Gamboge and The Heights Deli. Breathe in the old world charm and exhale as you imagine the future potential Griffin offers.
