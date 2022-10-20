1923 classic Eagle Rock charmer

This 1923 classic charmer located north of Colorado Boulevard in arguably the most desirable neighborhood in Eagle Rock is brimming with quintessential California living.
Fantastic natural light and an easy, open and airy floor plan greet you as you step through the door. The 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and formal dining room are perfect for hosting dinner parties, along with the ample storage in the updated kitchen provide the perfect layout for the whole family.
The dual central air/heat system, upgraded electrical panel, freshly painted interior, large closets and gorgeous deck exude space, function and style.
The master bedroom opens onto the large beautiful flat yard, a verdant private oasis with drought tolerant landscaping and multiple seating areas where you can relax, entertain and dine.
The updated systems, modernized interior, stainless steel appliances and spacious garage add modern functionality to the home's vintage beauty.
The unbeatable location within the coveted Dahlia Heights Elementary School boundary is minutes from Eagle Rock's finest shopping and dining, Trader Joes, Casa Bianca, Malbec Market, Found Coffee, Little Beast, and more. Pasadena, Downtown LA, Glendale and Burbank are within easy reach.
A rare and special mix of secluded small town charm yet close to all that Northeast LA has to offer.
Open House
Tue, Oct 18 · 11AM - 2PM
Thu, Oct 20 · 11AM - 2PM
Sat, Oct 22 · 1PM - 4PM
Sun, Oct 23 · 1PM - 4PM
Tue, Oct 25 · 4PM - 7PM
Allan Vides
BROKER | Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist - C.P.R.E.S.