Presented by Allan Vides

1923 classic Eagle Rock charmer

A rare and special mix of secluded small town charm yet close to all that Northeast LA has to offer

Front of home and driveway at 1310 Eagle Vista Drive

1310 Eagle Vista Drive | Eagle Rock

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,395,000

Front door to 1310 Eagle Vista Dr
Fireplace and shelves at 1310 Eagle Vista Drive
Dining table and kitchen 1310 Eagle Vista Drive
Kitchen cabinets and sink 1310 Eagle Vista Drive
Bedroom with ceiling fan 1310 Eagle Vista Drive
Backyard lawn 1310 Eagle Vista Drive
Back deck and steps 1310 Eagle Vista Drive

