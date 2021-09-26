You have permission to edit this article.
sponsored
Presented by The Fenton Real Estate Team | Compass

1925 English in Atwater Village!

Solar powered home with a pool and plenty of storage

3131 Glenmanor Place | Atwater Village

Offered at: $1,299,000 | 3 Bed | 1 Bath + Pool | More

Perched high above Glenmanor place sits a picture-perfect 1925 English in Atwater Village!

Once beyond the fantastic curb appeal you will find yourself inside of a gorgeous character home featuring 3 bedrooms + 1 bath, a living room that features a dramatic vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and all of the detail expected in a design from this era.

The home also has a multitude of built-in storage, central air/heat, owned solar panels, a formal dining room and spacious kitchen. Head out back into a large magical garden with a sparkling saline swimming pool set as the backdrop. Close proximity to all of the great offerings of this highly desired neighborhood!

Representation @fentonlarealestate

www.fentonla.com

Shannon Fenton

Joey Fenton

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of FentonLA.com

