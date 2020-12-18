2nd St. Casitas New TIC Community

3006 W. 2nd St | Echo Park
Not like any condo you've ever seen and priced lower than a typical one, this is even better. Welcome to the 2nd Street Casitas, ten identical charming and spacious Spanish homes in a bungalow court setting with a variety of outdoor options just south of Echo Park in Rampart Village.
This collection of bright homes have undergone a thorough renovation preserving the original architecture of the 1920s while blending modern influences. The property sits on a massive gated lot and consists of five buildings, each with two side-by-side units, and surrounded by pathways and lush landscaping.
Featuring a bountiful selection of private and common green outdoor spaces, the indoor-outdoor flow here is highly coveted. Each residence features a timeless design, new kitchens and baths, hardwood floors, vintage built-ins, classic fixtures, updated systems, new appliances, in-unit laundry, private outdoor space, and AC.
Only three units will be sold without parking while the rest each have one uncovered space. Patios, yards, porches and more, choose the home that calls to you. Moments away from Silver Lake, Echo Park, Virgil Village, a coveted central location. All 10 units are being offered for sale now, all are 1 bed/1 baths. Low HOAs.
FEATURES
- 1 bed / 1 bath units
- Private outdoor space & common areas
- Parking for 7 units
- New ductless AC & heat
- New appliances
- New washer and dryer in-unit
- Formal dining rooms
3006 2nd St HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- Intimate 10-Unit HOA
- Minimum 10% down
- HOA covers insurance, water, finance management and reserves
- Each owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
- Pets are allowed
- Rental restrictions apply, please inquire
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- All units are being offered for sale for the first time
- Low HOA dues
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with an intimate 10-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent. Shown by appointment.
Presented by:
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl TIC Team
- 323-313-5780 / Cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Rental Girl