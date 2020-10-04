.42 Acre Corner Lot Site in Hermon - Prime for New Development

6000 Monterey Road | Hermon
$2,700,000 | 18,161 sq ft | More
The Brody Group of Marcus & Millichap is pleased to have exclusively listed Live @ Monterey & 60th, a Prime Residential Development Opportunity in Hermon, right Near Highland Park.
Hermon is a situated between one of the hottest corridors in the country, Figueroa in Highland Park, and the City of South Pasadena, which is one of the safest and most desirable communities in the region.
In addition to being within walking distance to some of the top amenities in L.A., Hermon boasts access to hundreds of acres hiking trails and parks, including the adjacent Ernest E. Debs Regional Park and Hermon Park, which includes the popular Hermon Dog Park and tennis courts.
The adjacent community of Highland Park, has a long history filled with art, agriculture, architecture, and an ethnically diverse mix of Angelenos. Highland Park has become a must-visit for foodies, historic home buffs, and tourists looking for the next capital of L.A. cool. Amenities within walking distance of 6000 Monterey include Hippo, Triple Beam Pizza, Highland Park Wine, Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, Kitchen Mouse, and Highland Park Bowl, to name a few.
This 18,161 SF corner lot is a truly fantastic location for luxury zero lot/small lot townhome units minutes to shops and restaurants on Figueroa and York.
- Located at the Northeast corner of 60th and Monterey, 6000 Monterey Road is a .42 Acre corner lot zoned C4.
- Property has a Q condition, Buyer to investigate highest and best use.
- Prime Development Opportunity in the Desirable Neighborhood of Hermon Near Highland Park!
- Fantastic site for luxury zero lot/small lot townhome units situated 5 minutes from shops and restaurants located up and down Figueroa and York Boulevards.
- Located at the Northeast corner of Avenue 60 and Monterey Road, 6000 Monterey Road is a 18,161 SF corner lot zoned C4 in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Hermon.
- Current improvements include a vacant commercial building totaling 4,391 square feet.
- May require property to be downzoned to RD 1.5, which would allow for 12 units.
- Broker estimations based on building 12 small lot/zero lot townhomes, total sellout over $12 million.
- Listed at $148 Per Square Foot of Land, 6000 Monterey Road is an extremely well-priced development site in a prime Highland Park location.
DANA BRODY
Senior Vice Presidents, Investments
Marcus & Millichap
3108498151
Dana.Brody@marcusmillichap.com
01429001
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Brody Group of Marcus & Millichap