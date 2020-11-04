You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Joy Bolger

$599,000 in Virgil Village!

Turquoise accents and tropical murals grace this modern industrial condominium

EDIT1.jpg

654 N Virgil Ave | Virgil Village

$599,000 | 3 Bed 3 Bath | More

Pristine white lines, turquoise accents and tropical murals grace this modern industrial condominium structure.

With a crystal clear community pool and relaxing vestibules this 3 bedroom, 3 bath has views of the city and everything exciting in Virgil Village. Seconds to Sqirl, Melody, Jewel and Roam to name just a few.

Clean lines and functionality are at every turn in this carefully designed 3 leveled gem. Modern amenities abound with stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer and dryer.

Not to mention a gym, 2 car parking, large private storage unit and wifi. Welcome to your new home in this urban oasis! 

Presented by 

EDIT2.jpg
EDIT3.jpg
EDIT4.jpg
EDIT5.jpg
EDIT6.jpg
EDIT7.jpg
EDIT8.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Cha Cha Cha