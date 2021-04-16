You have permission to edit this article.
9 New Homes With Stunning Views!

Blending harmonious spaces and luxury in Echo Park

  • Updated
1027 N. White Knoll Dr | Echo Park

 Lot 2 – $1,325,000 / Lot 7 – $1,425,000 | More

Stunning New Construction modern homes with an unparalleled statement of vision & design blending harmonious spaces & luxury situated in prime Echo Park.

The enormous rooftop deck offers spectacular 360-degree views of Downtown, Dodger Stadium & beyond like no other & is pre-plumbed for an outdoor kitchen. The open concept living room features oversized picture windows & leads to a Chefs center island kitchen that features custom flat panel soft close cabinets, Quartz countertops, 36-inch commercial range, under-cabinet microwave, & gorgeous tile backsplash.

The oversized primary bedroom features an en-suite oversize shower, dual vanities & a large walk-in closet. Two additional large bedrooms feature en-suite baths & much more. A Must See!

