A 1920s Craftsman-Style Bungalow

6082 Ruby Place | Highland Park
$799,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Find sanctuary in this 1920s Craftsman-Style bungalow in the heart of Highland Park.
Renovated in 2011 this charming home has been transformed into an oasis. Inside, the house is extremely bright and airy with wood floors, high beamed ceilings, butcher block counters, a farmhouse sink, and 2 baths that are filled with vintage charm.
Both bedrooms have custom closets, and the primary bedroom opens onto the deck with French doors and has a bathroom en-suite. Outside, sit on the porch and enjoy the mature olive tree, lavender, and night-blooming jasmine in the fully enclosed front yard.
Dual side gates keep the spacious backyard completely private so you can enjoy the two bonus spaces that are perfect for a home office & gym. The Almost Heaven sauna located at the rear of the property is the perfect way to relax at the end of the day.
Shannon Fenton
- FentonLA.com
- (310) 365-6118
- shannon@fentonla.com
- DRE# 01906521
Joey Fenton
- FentonLA.com
- (323) 605-2780
- joey@fentonla.com
- DRE# 01929905
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of FentonLA.com