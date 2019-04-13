A Bright Highland Park Traditional and Prime Atwater Bungalow for Sale, and a Modern for Lease in Sunset Junction

6204 Saylin Ln | Highland Park
Nestled above a cul-de-sac in the desirable Garvanza District of Highland Park, this bright Traditional provides a large, beautifully landscaped lot and skyline views of Downtown LA.
In the light-filled layout find a living room with a brick fireplace, a dining area, and office with seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, white cabinets, a mosaic backsplash and stainless appliances. Flooring surfaces are wood and tile. Three well-proportioned bedrooms provide plenty of space for friends, family and workspace; one opens to a deck with spectacular views of the surrounding hillsides and Downtown.
Outdoor areas include a serene space for meditation, breezy decks, patios, and a terraced yard with gorgeous native flora. There is central heat+air, laundry, a detached garage and oversized driveway for extra parking. Amara Kitchen and Garvanza Park are right down the street, and it’s a short hop to shopping, dining and nightlife along Figueroa and York.
Offered at $929,000
More details at 6204 Saylin Ln | Highland Park
3363 Hollydale Dr | Atwater Village
This airy updated bungalow in prime Atwater Village provides abundant outdoor space and the perfect creative studio. The open layout embraces a clean, minimalist aesthetic showcased in fresh white walls, exposed-beam ceilings and chic modern lighting elements.
In the kitchen find blonde cabinetry, a stainless appliance suite and concrete countertops with dining space. Both bedrooms enjoy seamless outdoor access; the stylish bathrooms have vaulted ceilings and skylights. The den opens to a spacious yard, an ideal spot to relax, entertain or play.
Readymade as your office, studio or workshop, the converted garage is finished with concrete floors and a wood-panel ceiling. Expansive outdoor areas include a flat yard and outdoor dining area. Nearby dining and amenities include Proof Bakery, Dune, Hail Mary, the Atwater Farmer’s Market and trails along the LA River.
Offered at $995,000
Shown by appointment
More details and photos at 3363 Hollydale Dr | Atwater Village
1043 Manzanita St | Silver Lake
Built in 2016, this spacious three-level home is available for lease in Sunset Junction, the beating heart of Silver Lake. Enjoy seamless city access and panoramic views from the private rooftop deck.
Three levels of light-filled living space culminate in the dramatic great room finished with beautiful oak flooring, and an open kitchen featuring quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash and stainless appliances by Bosch. Well-proportioned bedrooms include the Master with attached bathroom featuring dual vanities, separate shower + soaking tub and a walk-in closet.
From the rooftop deck find sweeping views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory and nightly sunsets. The attached two-car garage provides direct access, or leave your ride at home and take advantage of an amazing location near local hot-spots Intelligentsia, Stella, Forage, Sawyer, The Black Cat and popular twice-weekly Farmer’s Market. The Silver Lake Reservoir, Echo Park and Downtown LA are within easy reach.
Offered at $5,800/mo
More details and photos at 1043 Manzanita St | Silver Lake
This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate