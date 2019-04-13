You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
From Tracy Do Real Estate

A Bright Highland Park Traditional and Prime Atwater Bungalow for Sale, and a Modern for Lease in Sunset Junction

  • Tracy Do Real Estate
Saylin_01.jpg

 6204 Saylin Ln | Highland Park

Nestled above a cul-de-sac in the desirable Garvanza District of Highland Park, this bright Traditional provides a large, beautifully landscaped lot and skyline views of Downtown LA.

In the light-filled layout find a living room with a brick fireplace, a dining area, and office with seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, white cabinets, a mosaic backsplash and stainless appliances. Flooring surfaces are wood and tile. Three well-proportioned bedrooms provide plenty of space for friends, family and workspace; one opens to a deck with spectacular views of the surrounding hillsides and Downtown.

Outdoor areas include a serene space for meditation, breezy decks, patios, and a terraced yard with gorgeous native flora. There is central heat+air, laundry, a detached garage and oversized driveway for extra parking. Amara Kitchen and Garvanza Park are right down the street, and it’s a short hop to shopping, dining and nightlife along Figueroa and York.

Offered at $929,000

More details at  6204 Saylin Ln | Highland Park

Saylin_02.jpg
Saylin_03.jpg
Saylin_04.jpg
Saylin_05.jpg
Saylin_06.jpg
Saylin_07.jpg
Hollydale hi res

 

3363 Hollydale Dr | Atwater Village

This airy updated bungalow in prime Atwater Village provides abundant outdoor space and the perfect creative studio. The open layout embraces a clean, minimalist aesthetic showcased in fresh white walls, exposed-beam ceilings and chic modern lighting elements.

In the kitchen find blonde cabinetry, a stainless appliance suite and concrete countertops with dining space. Both bedrooms enjoy seamless outdoor access; the stylish bathrooms have vaulted ceilings and skylights. The den opens to a spacious yard, an ideal spot to relax, entertain or play.

Readymade as your office, studio or workshop, the converted garage is finished with concrete floors and a wood-panel ceiling. Expansive outdoor areas include a flat yard and outdoor dining area. Nearby dining and amenities include Proof Bakery, Dune, Hail Mary, the Atwater Farmer’s Market and trails along the LA River.

Offered at $995,000

Shown by appointment

More details and photos at 3363 Hollydale Dr | Atwater Village

HollydaleDrive2.jpg
HollydaleDrive003.jpg
HollydaleDrive004.jpg

1043 Manzanita St | Silver Lake

1043-Manzanita-St_01.jpg

Built in 2016, this spacious three-level home is available for lease in Sunset Junction, the beating heart of Silver Lake. Enjoy seamless city access and panoramic views from the private rooftop deck.

Three levels of light-filled living space culminate in the dramatic great room finished with beautiful oak flooring, and an open kitchen featuring quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash and stainless appliances by Bosch. Well-proportioned bedrooms include the Master with attached bathroom featuring dual vanities, separate shower + soaking tub and a walk-in closet.

From the rooftop deck find sweeping views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory and nightly sunsets. The attached two-car garage provides direct access, or leave your ride at home and take advantage of an amazing location near local hot-spots Intelligentsia, Stella, Forage, Sawyer, The Black Cat and popular twice-weekly Farmer’s Market. The Silver Lake Reservoir, Echo Park and Downtown LA are within easy reach.

Offered at $5,800/mo

More details and photos at 1043 Manzanita St | Silver Lake

1043-Manzanita-St_02.jpg
1043-Manzanita-St_03.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate