A classic 1930s Hollywood Hills home with a modernist feel

The Hollywood Hills home you have been waiting for!

3253 Benda Street | Hollywood Hills

Set up from the street with views of the surrounding hills, this stylish and light-filled home is surrounded by lush landscaping providing a quintessential California experience.

The living room features a gorgeous fireplace, corner windows, built-ins and easy access to a spacious deck with built-in seating. Large eat-in Chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and dining area, two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as a dedicated office space with built-in bookshelves and high ceilings complete the great layout.

More outdoor spaces can be found throughout with a central courtyard as well an outdoor dining space off of the kitchen. Central HVAC, finished two-car garage and additional storage/workspace under the house.

Located in a quiet and hidden neighborhood with easy access to the studios, and many shops, restaurants, parks and hiking trails. The Hollywood Hills home you have been waiting for!

