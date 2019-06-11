A fantastic opportunity to own a 2-story townhome within Echo Park's Lago Vista

Long heralded by fans of mid-century modern architecture, Morris' clean lines, open floor plan, cobalt blue mosaic kitchen/bathroom tiles and concrete stairs have been thoughtfully preserved in this highly coveted unit ideally located within the complex.

The open concept kitchen and living room opens to a private balcony with incredible sweeping views of the San Gabriel mountains, the downtown skyline and beautiful Echo Park Lake.

Open House Tuesday, June 11: 11 am - 2 pm

Highlights 2BR/1BA

Views

$649,000

Property Website

Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a skylight and even more spectacular views.

This private gated building features a heated pool, a private dog run, and 2 covered parking spaces.

The best of Echo Park and Silver Lake is just outside your door including Mohawk Bend, Elf, Button Mash, Square One, and the Friday night farmers' market.

