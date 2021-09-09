A Fully Remodeled Modern Eagle Rock Bungalow

5135 Eagle Rock Blvd | Eagle Rock
$4,250/month | 2 beds 1 bath| 875 sqft | 700 sqft Private Yard
Welcome home to this stunning, brand new, 2 bedroom home in the heart of Eagle Rock. The completely remodeled gorgeous property is located north of Colorado Blvd and walking distance from all your favorite spots.
5135 Eagle Rock is the middle unit in a fully remodeled community of 3 stand-alone bungalows. With private entry and walkways between each properties, it's the perfect oasis in the neighborhood. As you enter into your light filled living space you're greeted by stunning original wood beams along the vaulted ceiling.
Throughout the home is wood flooring and skylights, giving the space a light and airy feel. Your kitchen comes fully loaded with ample counter and cabinet space, alongside all brand new stainless steel appliances and butcher block counters. Just off the dining area you'll find your completely private 700 SF outdoor patio, with space for outdoor furniture, and opportunity to plant vegetable garden beds!
The primary bedroom features an oversized walk-in closet with barn-style door. The second bedroom has wall to wall mirrored closet doors and can be utilized as an office, studio, or guest space. Brand new central AC, ample outdoor living space and tasteful design touches make this the ideal home for the discerning tenant who appreciated privacy. 1 parking space along the driveway is included.
Appliances are all brand new and include:
- Stainless steel gas range stove
- Stainless steel dishwasher
- Stainless steel Refrigerator
- Stackable LG W/D
- Nest Thermostat
Pets ok with $250 pet deposit on approved pet, (limit 2) Owner pays Water & Sewer.
• Find out more about this home
Paizley Bishop
(323) 470- 5261
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Figure 8 Real Estate