A light-filled Eagle Rock bungalow is the perfect place to call home

5137 Eagle Rock Blvd | Eagle Rock
$4,300/month | 2 beds 1 bath| 950 sq ft | 650 sqft Private Yard
Welcome home to this stunning, brand new, 2 bedroom 1 bath plus office home in the heart of Eagle Rock.
The completely remodeled gorgeous property is located north of Colorado Blvd and walking distance from all your favorite spots.
5137 Eagle Rock is bursting with curb appeal with its Craftsman-style exterior. In this front unit of a fully renovated compound of 3 stand alone bungalows, you're greeted by a charming front porch perfect for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine.
As you enter the open concept light filled living room you'll immediately notice the half pitch vaulted ceilings featuring skylights. With new wood floors throughout, this light filled space is the perfect place to call home. Just off your living room is a small office space.
Your kitchen is fully equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, including a counter-depth refrigerator, gas range stove, microwave hood, dishwasher and butcher block countertops.
Each bedroom features sliding glass doors that lead you to your private 650 SF fully fenced and private outdoor patio/garden, with plenty of room for entertaining, outdoor furniture, and space to build out vegetable garden beds.
Large closets, brand new central AC and tasteful design touches make this the ideal home for the discerning tenant who appreciates privacy. 1 parking space out front is included.
Appliances are all brand new and include:
- Stainless steel gas range stove
- Stainless steel dishwasher
- Stainless steel counter-depth Refrigerator
- Microwave hood
- Stackable LG W/D
- Nest Thermostat
Pets ok with $250 pet deposit on approved pet, (limit 2) Owner pays Water & Sewer.
• Find out more about this home
Please contact Paizley for showings (323) 470-5261.
Paizley Bishop
(323) 470- 5261
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Figure 8 Real Estate