 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Ryan Sarkissian | eXp Realty

A Modern Tudor in Eagle Rock

A serene neighborhood, yet a short stroll from popular Colorado Boulevard cafes, restaurants, bars & shopping

  • Updated
1 (1).jpg

5322 Candace Place | Eagle Rock

$2,169,000 | 5 Beds  5 Baths |2,833 SQFT 

Come and fall in love with this beautifully reimagined, expanded and fully renovated modern Tudor home that sits on a tree-lined cul-de-sac in Eagle Rock's most desired corner, north of Hill Street.

Located in the sought-after Dahlia Elementary school district, the property offers a large, light and bright 4 bed 4 bath (2467 sq ft main house ) where three of its bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, open floor plan with living, dining, family room and kitchen that open onto a private back yard.

A 1-bedroom, 1-bath (366 sq ft.) ADU in the back with super high ceilings and skylights, with its own entrance makes for an ideal home office, a guest suite or a rental.

Read more about this home

The main house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths on the main floor, 18-foot-high ceilings with skylights and an original decorative fireplace, large kitchen with a 12-foot counter, high-end appliances and beautifully tiled walls open to the dining and family rooms, a laundry room, ample storage and a walkout to a beautifully landscaped backyard complete with vegetable beds, mature trees and grass and deck combination ideal for outdoor living.

Upstairs, there is an oversized 4th bedroom with a huge 4th bathroom, a large walk-in closet, high ceilings and an office or workout nook that opens onto a rooftop deck surrounded by mature greenery and overlooks the backyard.

Other features include all new electrical, HVAC, plumbing, doors, windows, roof, wood floors, kitchen, baths and many design touches with a sensible flow that give this home a comfortable indoor/outdoor living feel in one of NELA's most desired neighborhoods.

This a rare opportunity to live in such a serene neighborhood, yet a short stroll from popular Colorado Boulevard cafes, restaurants, bars & shopping.

Open House:

  • Tuesday 7/12 11:00am - 2:00 pm
  • Saturday 7/16 2:00pm - 5:00 pm
  • Sunday 7/17 2:00pm - 5:00 pm

Robert Fielder

2 (1).jpg
3 (1).jpg
4 (1).jpg
5 (1).jpg
6 (1).jpg
7 (1).jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of eXp Realty

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK