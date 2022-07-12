A Modern Tudor in Eagle Rock

Come and fall in love with this beautifully reimagined, expanded and fully renovated modern Tudor home that sits on a tree-lined cul-de-sac in Eagle Rock's most desired corner, north of Hill Street.
Located in the sought-after Dahlia Elementary school district, the property offers a large, light and bright 4 bed 4 bath (2467 sq ft main house ) where three of its bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, open floor plan with living, dining, family room and kitchen that open onto a private back yard.
A 1-bedroom, 1-bath (366 sq ft.) ADU in the back with super high ceilings and skylights, with its own entrance makes for an ideal home office, a guest suite or a rental.
The main house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths on the main floor, 18-foot-high ceilings with skylights and an original decorative fireplace, large kitchen with a 12-foot counter, high-end appliances and beautifully tiled walls open to the dining and family rooms, a laundry room, ample storage and a walkout to a beautifully landscaped backyard complete with vegetable beds, mature trees and grass and deck combination ideal for outdoor living.
Upstairs, there is an oversized 4th bedroom with a huge 4th bathroom, a large walk-in closet, high ceilings and an office or workout nook that opens onto a rooftop deck surrounded by mature greenery and overlooks the backyard.
Other features include all new electrical, HVAC, plumbing, doors, windows, roof, wood floors, kitchen, baths and many design touches with a sensible flow that give this home a comfortable indoor/outdoor living feel in one of NELA's most desired neighborhoods.
This a rare opportunity to live in such a serene neighborhood, yet a short stroll from popular Colorado Boulevard cafes, restaurants, bars & shopping.