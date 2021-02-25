A newly built Mt. Washington Contemporary

3616 Tacoma Ave | Mt Washington
4 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Price Improvement: $1,695,000
Beautiful contemporary newly constructed home in the highly sought-after Mt. Washington neighborhood in Los Angeles.
This is a rare 4 level home with its very own elevator. Each floor and room in the home is uniquely designed with curated modern finishes including hardwood floors and beautiful tiles. Enjoy the scenic views from windows and balconies with sliding doors on two floors.
This home was meticulously designed and offers a spacious floor plan that is ready for you to make it your own.
Daniel Carrillo
- DRE #: 00571966
- O: 626.204.5252
- M: 626.422.3743
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Douglas Elliman Real Estate