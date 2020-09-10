A Perfect Retreat from the Bustling City!

5022 Williams Place | El Sereno
$639,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
This beautifully updated home is located in the University Hills, a pretty neighborhood close to DTLA. GORGEOUS views of the San Gabriel Mountains, plenty of privacy and seclusion behind a nice gated entry and a vast backyard with mature trees and creative space.
A lovely front patio and lemon tree welcomes you in. A full wall of windows show off the STUNNING VIEWS in the formal entryway. Open living space and dining area, beautifully refinished hardwood flooring, and an updated kitchen with wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and an updated full bath complete the upstairs.
Down a few rambling stairs is the separate entrance to the studio/guest quarters. This spacious third bedroom has a large walk-in closet, an updated bathroom with black and white Moroccan-style tile.
Not to be missed is the fantastic terraced backyard, an art studio or creative space, mature trees & a small viewing deck. Amenities include: HVAC, updated plumbing, EQ retrofitting, drip irrigation, fire pit for cool fall nights and street parking.
Margaret Cashion
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- (310) 795-2200
- margaret@HillsofLA.com
- CalDRE#01376586
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of HillsofLA.com