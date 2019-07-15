A picture-perfect California Bungalow on an amazing block in Atwater Village

3143 Glenmanor Place| Atwater Village
Looking for that picture-perfect California Bungalow? We have it right here on an amazing block in Atwater Village.
Beyond the fantastic curb appeal, you will find yourself inside a gorgeous character home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a spacious living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, and charming details throughout.
The large garage makes for a great flex space while enjoying the vast manicured backyard.
There is also an 120 EV charger on the side of the house for electric vehicles.
All of this and a great location for enjoying all of the dining & shops in this amazing L.A. neighborhood.