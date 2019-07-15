A picture-perfect California Bungalow on an amazing block in Atwater Village

Looking for that picture-perfect California Bungalow? We have it right here on an amazing block in Atwater Village.

Open House Tuesday, 7/16: 11:00AM-2:00PM

Thursday, 7/18: 5:30PM-7:00PM

Saturday, 7/20: 2:00PM-4:00PM

Sunday, 7/21: 2:00PM-4:00PM

Property Highlights 2 Beds | 1 Baths

Offered at $899,000

Property Website

Beyond the fantastic curb appeal, you will find yourself inside a gorgeous character home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a spacious living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, and charming details throughout.

The large garage makes for a great flex space while enjoying the vast manicured backyard.

There is also an 120 EV charger on the side of the house for electric vehicles.

All of this and a great location for enjoying all of the dining & shops in this amazing L.A. neighborhood.