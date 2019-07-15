You are the owner of this article.
A picture-perfect California Bungalow on an amazing block in Atwater Village

3143 Glenmanor Place| Atwater Village

Looking for that picture-perfect California Bungalow? We have it right here on an amazing block in Atwater Village. 

Beyond the fantastic curb appeal, you will find yourself inside a gorgeous character home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a spacious living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, and charming details throughout.

The large garage makes for a great flex space while enjoying the vast manicured backyard.

There is also an 120 EV charger on the side of the house for electric vehicles.

All of this and a great location for enjoying all of the dining & shops in this amazing L.A. neighborhood.

