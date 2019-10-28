sponsored
Presented by Fenton Real Estate Team

A picture-perfect home in Atwater Village

Perfectly positioned between the shops of Glendale Boulevard and Atwater's favorite “Pocket Park”

  • Fenton Real Estate Team
1.jpg

3251 Garden Avenue | Atwater Village

Nestled within Atwater Village sits a picture-perfect home that offers Old World Spanish charm combined with comfort choices to fit a modern lifestyle.

Enter to find a well-appointed living room that flows perfectly to the dramatic dining and kitchen area featuring 9-foot-high ceilings, cutting-edge appliances and a perfect flow to the outdoors.

Along the main hall you will find a bedroom, common bath, laundry closet and master suite. The master suite features a walk-in closet, a luxurious 4 piece bath that includes a clawfoot tub & large shower. 

Head out back to enjoy a mature orange tree and spiral staircase that leads to a rooftop deck that is the perfect place to take in the night sky.

Alongside the large lush backyard sits the palatial finished garage/studio and rec room that has been utilized as a creative space and office.

The property boasts solar panels, drought-tolerant and native landscape and is perfectly positioned between the shops of Glendale Boulevard and Atwater's favorite “Pocket Park”.

2.jpg
3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
7.jpg
8.jpg
9.jpg
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of FentonLA.com.