A picture-perfect home in Atwater Village

Nestled within Atwater Village sits a picture-perfect home that offers Old World Spanish charm combined with comfort choices to fit a modern lifestyle.

Enter to find a well-appointed living room that flows perfectly to the dramatic dining and kitchen area featuring 9-foot-high ceilings, cutting-edge appliances and a perfect flow to the outdoors.

Along the main hall you will find a bedroom, common bath, laundry closet and master suite. The master suite features a walk-in closet, a luxurious 4 piece bath that includes a clawfoot tub & large shower.

Property Highlights 2 Bed | 2 Bath

Offered at $1,199,000

Property Website

Open House Tuesday, Oct 29: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Head out back to enjoy a mature orange tree and spiral staircase that leads to a rooftop deck that is the perfect place to take in the night sky.

Alongside the large lush backyard sits the palatial finished garage/studio and rec room that has been utilized as a creative space and office.

The property boasts solar panels, drought-tolerant and native landscape and is perfectly positioned between the shops of Glendale Boulevard and Atwater's favorite “Pocket Park”.