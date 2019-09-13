A quintessential Hollywood Hills home

Upon entry through the private gate you will feel right at home in this quintessential Hollywood Hills casa with breathtaking views.

The home consists of a spacious living room highlighted by a wood-burning fireplace and beamed ceilings that flows perfectly to the kitchen, dining and a large entertainer's deck.

Open House Sept 14, Saturday, 2-5PM

Sept 15, Sunday, 2-5PM

Property Highlights 3 Beds | 4 Baths

Offered at $1,675,000

Property Website

The outdoor space is perfect for dining and enjoying stunning views from the Observatory to Downtown.

The master suite offers a sitting room and remodeled bath that features beautiful period tile.

The lower level of the home consists of a family room that opens to another deck, 3rd bedroom with a private entrance and a large laundry room.

Live your best life in this Hollywood Hills View home!