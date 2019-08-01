You are the owner of this article.
A Retreat in Mount Washington

The vast backyard is ideal for hosting, cook outs, or simply lounging

427 Del Norte Street | Mount Washington

Retreat from the city in this charming hillside home nestled in Mount Washington.

A well-shaded front porch surrounded by trees opens up to a cozy living room. Detailed tongue-and-groove ceilings make you feel like you're in a cabin as you walk into a thoughtfully updated kitchen that maintains its classic style.

The bedroom on the main floor connects to the guest bathroom complete with a claw foot tub. Upstairs, the master suite has a walk-in closet, its own reading nook, and a stylish bathroom.

The bonus space below the house has its own bathroom and can serve as an office, studio, guest room, or anything you can dream. The vast backyard is ideal for hosting, cook outs, or simply lounging.

And you can't forget the gorgeous landscaping that wraps around the house, revealing two decks with views of the beautiful Eastside.

