A Retreat in Mount Washington

Retreat from the city in this charming hillside home nestled in Mount Washington.

A well-shaded front porch surrounded by trees opens up to a cozy living room. Detailed tongue-and-groove ceilings make you feel like you're in a cabin as you walk into a thoughtfully updated kitchen that maintains its classic style.

Open House Thursday August 1st from 11am - 2pm

Saturday August 3rd from 2pm - 4pm

Sunday August 4th from 2pm - 4pm

Property Highlights 3 beds | 2.5 baths

$829,000

Property Website

The bedroom on the main floor connects to the guest bathroom complete with a claw foot tub. Upstairs, the master suite has a walk-in closet, its own reading nook, and a stylish bathroom.

The bonus space below the house has its own bathroom and can serve as an office, studio, guest room, or anything you can dream. The vast backyard is ideal for hosting, cook outs, or simply lounging.

And you can't forget the gorgeous landscaping that wraps around the house, revealing two decks with views of the beautiful Eastside.