A Stunning 1970’s Style Home Artistically Reimagined in Silver Lake

1495 N Occidental Blvd | Silver Lake
$1,995,000 | 3 beds | 2.5 baths | More
Stunning modernist lines and design forward touches are discovered at every turn of this Silver Lake gem.
This home has undergone a complete renovation with a connection to art, form and function. Anchored around the expansive cylinder skylight, luminous warmth shines throughout. The kitchen will capture your heart with professional grade appliances and abundant storage.
Magic is found in both the family and living rooms as your gaze turns from the smart wet bar to the exquisite fireplace to the expansive views beyond the balconies. A light filled 1/2 bath is perfectly positioned to serve the main floor. The principal suite boasts a custom closet, private balcony and beauteous bath. Two gracious lower bedrooms are accompanied by a well appointed full bathroom.
A hidden private bonus space with separate entrance allows for the essential home office. Two car direct level access garage with laundry. A true modern retreat only mins away from the SL reservoir, dog park, shops and eats.
3 beds | 2.5 baths | Bonus office | 2,036 sq ft | 4,951 sq ft lot size | Offered at $1,995,000
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Listed by Jenn Cahill (DRE 01980658) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01431217
C+K Current Listings:
2403 Lanterman Ter - $2,199,000
1757 Vista Del Mar - $1,399,000
3771 Griffith View Dr - $1,375,000
2404 Griffith Park Blvd - $1,315,000
1922 Santa Ynez St - $1,250,000
4406 Bowman Ave - $1,188,000 or lease at $5,800/month
The Cliffs – Homes priced from the mid $800k’s
1735 N Dillon St - $6,000/month lease
Presented By
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com | IG: @courtneyandkurtre
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Join our Insider’s List – to learn more about current and upcoming listings.
Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com