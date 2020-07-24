You are the owner of this article.
From the Courtney + Kurt Team at Compass

A Stunning 1970’s Style Home Artistically Reimagined in Silver Lake

A True Modern Retreat Minutes Away from Shops and Greenery

1495 N Occidental Blvd | Silver Lake

$1,995,000 | 3 beds | 2.5 baths | More

Stunning modernist lines and design forward touches are discovered at every turn of this Silver Lake gem.

This home has undergone a complete renovation with a connection to art, form and function. Anchored around the expansive cylinder skylight, luminous warmth shines throughout. The kitchen will capture your heart with professional grade appliances and abundant storage.

Magic is found in both the family and living rooms as your gaze turns from the smart wet bar to the exquisite fireplace to the expansive views beyond the balconies. A light filled 1/2 bath is perfectly positioned to serve the main floor. The principal suite boasts a custom closet, private balcony and beauteous bath. Two gracious lower bedrooms are accompanied by a well appointed full bathroom.

A hidden private bonus space with separate entrance allows for the essential home office. Two car direct level access garage with laundry. A true modern retreat only mins away from the SL reservoir, dog park, shops and eats.

3 beds | 2.5 baths | Bonus office | 2,036 sq ft | 4,951 sq ft lot size | Offered at $1,995,000

Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS

courtneyandkurt.com

Listed by Jenn Cahill (DRE 01980658) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)

info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700

COMPASS | DRE 01431217 

