A Stunning Craftsman in Prime Hollywood

EXCEPTIONALLY Beautiful California Craftsman. Set in the heart of Hollywood, this HIDDEN GEM is filled with character details. Tucked behind tall cypress trees, private & gated.
A Classic front porch, bright living room, box beam ceilings, built-in bookshelves, Dining room with crown molding, plus a warm sunroom.
This spacious and rambling floorplan includes: three generous sized bedrooms, an additional den/office with built-in desk; a separate laundry room and a period-inspired bathroom with white subway tile.
So many NOTEWORTHY features: each room has original wood windows with leaded glass, Central Heat & Air, copper plumbing, 200 AMP electrical panel, bolted foundation, tastefully updated kitchen with stone countertop, Stainless Steel appliances, Security system + cameras, engineered wood flooring throughout, professionally landscaped, plus a concrete driveway with decorative center pebbles.
Separate detached garage can be used as a studio or office. Zoned LARD1.5, possible development.
Located in Prime Hollywood, perfectly situated at the crossroads of an explosion of development and amenities. Yet walled off and hard to believe you're in the center of the city.
Close to Larchmont, superb restaurants, movie nights at Hollywood Forever, key film studios. A true rarity, an excellent investment. Not to be missed!