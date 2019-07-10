A stunning transformation of an Atwater Village bungalow into a modern showstopper

3141 Madera Avenue | Atwater Village
Completely reimagined, this home is like nothing else in the neighborhood.
Gated and hedged from the street with cedar shingle siding, enter into a living area with 15-foot ceilings and high-end finishes such as Allied Maker light fixtures and Statuario marble countertops which create a truly singular environment.
This 1,555-square-foot home features a living room, dining and kitchen that are all seamlessly connected with french doors leading to a private front yard.
There are three large bedrooms including a master suite with gorgeous en suite bath with clawfoot tub and rainfall showerhead.
The backyard is an outdoor paradise with all new landscaping. A jumbo 475-square-foot garage with approved plans to convert to an ADU, has 16-foot ceilings and a custom bi-fold door to create an exceptional indoor/outdoor experience.
Located in the heart of Atwater Village close to the best shops, restaurants and nightlife.
