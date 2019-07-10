You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
Presented by Take Sunset

A stunning transformation of an Atwater Village bungalow into a modern showstopper

The backyard is an outdoor paradise with all new landscaping including plenty of grass for the kids and pets to run free

  • Take Sunset
3141 Madera 1.7

3141 Madera Avenue | Atwater Village

Completely reimagined, this home is like nothing else in the neighborhood.

Gated and hedged from the street with cedar shingle siding, enter into a living area with 15-foot ceilings and high-end finishes such as Allied Maker light fixtures and Statuario marble countertops which create a truly singular environment.

This 1,555-square-foot home features a living room, dining and kitchen that are all seamlessly connected with french doors leading to a private front yard.

There are three large bedrooms including a master suite with gorgeous en suite bath with clawfoot tub and rainfall showerhead.

The backyard is an outdoor paradise with all new landscaping. A jumbo 475-square-foot garage with approved plans to convert to an ADU, has 16-foot ceilings and a custom bi-fold door to create an exceptional indoor/outdoor experience.

Located in the heart of Atwater Village close to the best shops, restaurants and nightlife.  

egpimaging_3141Madera_009_HIGHRES.jpg
egpimaging_3141Madera_020_HIGHRES.jpg
egpimaging_3141Madera_031_HIGHRES.jpg
egpimaging_3141Madera_033_HIGHRES.jpg
egpimaging_3141Madera_037_HIGHRES.jpg
egpimaging_3141Madera_013_HIGHRES.jpg
egpimaging_3141Madera_037_HIGHRES.jpg
egpimaging_3141Madera_044_HIGHRES.jpg
egpimaging_3141Madera_045_HIGHRES.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Take Sunset Team