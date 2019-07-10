A stunning transformation of an Atwater Village bungalow into a modern showstopper

Completely reimagined, this home is like nothing else in the neighborhood.

Gated and hedged from the street with cedar shingle siding, enter into a living area with 15-foot ceilings and high-end finishes such as Allied Maker light fixtures and Statuario marble countertops which create a truly singular environment.

Open House Sunday, July 14 2pm - 5pm

Highlights 3 bed | 1.75 bath

2,030 Sq Ft | 5,399 Sq Ft Lot

Price: $1,395,000

Property Website

This 1,555-square-foot home features a living room, dining and kitchen that are all seamlessly connected with french doors leading to a private front yard.

There are three large bedrooms including a master suite with gorgeous en suite bath with clawfoot tub and rainfall showerhead.

The backyard is an outdoor paradise with all new landscaping. A jumbo 475-square-foot garage with approved plans to convert to an ADU, has 16-foot ceilings and a custom bi-fold door to create an exceptional indoor/outdoor experience.

Located in the heart of Atwater Village close to the best shops, restaurants and nightlife.

Presented by Rob Kallick, Take Sunset Team 323-775-6305

rob@takesunset.com

DRE# 01871966 Mary Regal 310.913.7651

DRE 01963054

mary@takesunset.com Laura Marchetti 323.559.8865

DRE 01986062

laura@takesunset.com

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Take Sunset Team