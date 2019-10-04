A Tudor home in Atwater Village

4034 Edenhurst Avenue | Atwater Village
This quintessential Atwater Village home offers traditional charm as well as modern amenities.
Beautiful California native landscaping greets you as you enter the property.
The living room invites you with an elegant arched ceiling and large picture window which fills the house with natural light showcasing the gas fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout maintain the original integrity of the home. The dining room door opens to the kitchen which features ample storage and modern appliances
In the back of the house you will find two well-appointed bedrooms, updated guest bathroom with the master bedroom showcasing a newly remodeled bathroom. The covered back patio is the perfect place to lounge while taking in the tastefully landscaped backyard oasis.
Attached to the two-car garage you will find a rec-room with a bathroom.
This house is eco-conscious with solar panels, rain water collection system, drought-tolerant landscaping with drip system as well as an EV car charger.