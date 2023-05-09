A well-appointed Silver Lake 5-bedroom in the Ivanhoe school district

Welcome to Silver Lake! This is a well-appointed 5 bedroom, 3 full-bath home in the Ivanhoe Elementary school district, complete with great outdoor space and a fresh, simple modern aesthetic.
It has been lovingly updated with a generous master bedroom suite that has a bay window, and a walk-in closet. The master bath has a freestanding bathtub, heated floors, a walk-in shower, and a water closet. One bedroom has a play loft, another has a walk-in closet, and all have windows with great views.
The kitchen and dining area is spacious and features bi-fold doors that flow into the backyard sitting area and garden. The kitchen features a handsome Thermador range, a new KitchenAid dishwasher, wood cabinets and a separate pantry.
The entire first floor has the original hardwood floors that have been newly refinished.
The living room has a high wood ceiling, a balcony with robust succulents along the railings, and built in shelving, as well as a large linen closet. There is also attic storage and storage under the staircase.
The backyard is a landscaped with drought tolerant succulents, an apple tree and an orange tree. The yard has an additional seating area at the top with great views. The garden presents a lush green backdrop for the master bedroom bay window.
The home is 2,178 sq. ft., the lot is 5,116 sq. ft. and extends street to street.
The home also has a new roof, dual zone heating and central air, a garage, and only a few steps up to the front door.
The location is perfect because it is a quiet street but walking distance to Ivanhoe elementary, Sunset Junction, and all the restaurants and amenities in-between! Also walking distance to the Silver Lake Reservoir.
It is the perfect spot for a growing family, or anyone that appreciates a great neighborhood and well-designed space.